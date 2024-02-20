Open Menu

PITB Holds Medical Camp For Staff, Families

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2024 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Punjab Information Technology board's (PITB) Human Resources (HR) Wing,

in collaboration with Al-Razi Hospital and Laboratory, organized a one-day

medical camp at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) for staff members

and their families here on Tuesday.

The medical camp aimed at providing comprehensive medical services, while

a notable 50 percent discount was offered on all Pathology Tests for the staff.

Pakistan cricket Control Board’s Nutrition Expert Dr Khalid Jamshed graced

the occasion, offering valuable dietary guidance to the staff.

The camp also

emphasized the importance of employees well-being and health awareness.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf lauded the initiative, highlighting the significance

of health camps in prioritizing the well-being of staff. He underscored that such

health camps were valuable in promoting a health-conscious culture within the

workplace.

The medical camp included a range of services, providing staff and their families

with access to vital health check-ups and consultations. The event showcased

the commitment of PITB towards fostering a healthy and supportive work environment.

