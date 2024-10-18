Open Menu

PITB Holds Training On 'Suthra Punjab' Dashboard

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) on Friday organised a training session on the 'Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard' for representatives from Waste Management companies and contractors across the province.

The session was aimed at equipping the participants with in-depth knowledge of the initiative’s monitoring and implementation processes.

ITBMS Project Director Nisar Ahmed, PITB Senior Program Manager Mariam Zaib and Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Senior Manager Monitoring Shoaib Dar conducted the training session. They gave a detailed briefing on the various modules used within the application and how the dashboard functions in different districts of Punjab.

The training highlighted the scope and importance of the initiative in enhancing the performance of waste management operations. Attendees were shown how the dashboard effectively tracks and evaluates cleanliness efforts, providing real-time data to ensure transparency and efficiency.

The session concluded with a highly interactive Q&A, where participants discussed their queries and shared valuable feedback. Over a hundred employees and contractors from waste management companies across Punjab attended the session, gaining crucial insights into the system.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard is a vital tool in ensuring transparency, accountability, and efficiency in waste management across the province. By providing real-time data on cleanliness operations, this system enables us to make informed decisions and elevate the standard of waste management services in Punjab. This training is an essential step in empowering our stakeholders to effectively utilize the technology and contribute to a cleaner Punjab.”

