PITB Holds Training On 'Suthra Punjab' Dashboard
Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) on Friday organised a training session on the 'Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard' for representatives from Waste Management companies and contractors across the province.
The session was aimed at equipping the participants with in-depth knowledge of the initiative’s monitoring and implementation processes.
ITBMS Project Director Nisar Ahmed, PITB Senior Program Manager Mariam Zaib and Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Senior Manager Monitoring Shoaib Dar conducted the training session. They gave a detailed briefing on the various modules used within the application and how the dashboard functions in different districts of Punjab.
The training highlighted the scope and importance of the initiative in enhancing the performance of waste management operations. Attendees were shown how the dashboard effectively tracks and evaluates cleanliness efforts, providing real-time data to ensure transparency and efficiency.
The session concluded with a highly interactive Q&A, where participants discussed their queries and shared valuable feedback. Over a hundred employees and contractors from waste management companies across Punjab attended the session, gaining crucial insights into the system.
In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard is a vital tool in ensuring transparency, accountability, and efficiency in waste management across the province. By providing real-time data on cleanliness operations, this system enables us to make informed decisions and elevate the standard of waste management services in Punjab. This training is an essential step in empowering our stakeholders to effectively utilize the technology and contribute to a cleaner Punjab.”
Recent Stories
Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series against Australia?
Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vows similar performance in third ..
Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup campaign against India to ..
From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma tells journalists
Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists following protest call
Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boost local economy: Zahid Chaudha ..
PM writes letter to US president for release, return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui to Pa ..
Pakistan beat England in Multan Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024
Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..
Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ISSI hosts Hong Ting Forum: Dialogue in Islamabad in collaboration with Xinhua News Agency1 minute ago
-
CM Bugti inaugurates Chief Minister Youth Skills Development Program1 minute ago
-
SAU Vice Chancellor stresses importance of indigenous goat breeds in dairy farming1 minute ago
-
Police recover drugs12 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh12 minutes ago
-
Govt support pledged to skill development for women empowerment21 minutes ago
-
District Steering Committee for Education meets in Abbottabad21 minutes ago
-
Under training officers from NIM visit PSCA21 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police holds flag march21 minutes ago
-
CM lays floral wreath at Karsaz incident martyrs22 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi remembers Oct 18 Karsaz tragedy; pays tribute to martyrs31 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held; 12 kg hashish recovered32 minutes ago