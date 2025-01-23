Open Menu

PITB Hosts NCSC Delegation

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 12:20 PM

PITB hosts NCSC delegation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) hosted the second session with

a delegation from the National Centre for State Courts (NCSC) and Cursor for Development

and education (CODE) Pakistan.

This visit was part of the ‘Digitally Integrated Criminal Justice System’ initiative, a collaborative

effort between the CODE Pakistan, NCSC and PITB. The delegation was led by Carlos E Jimenez Gomez,

Principal consultant and Digital Transformation Expert at NCSC and Waleed Yawar, representative of the

CODE Pakistan.

The session was chaired by Syed Qasim Afzal, PITB’s Additional Director General (ADG), who provided an in-depth overview of the current state of Pakistan’s criminal justice system.

He also discussed the challenges and strategic measures necessary for the successful implementation of the ‘Digitally Integrated Criminal Justice System,’ which aims to modernize the justice sector with advanced digital solutions.

Jamal Ahmad, Director of Project Management at PITB, then briefed the delegation on the technical procedures behind the initiative. Following the briefing, the delegation toured PITB’s e-Khidmat Center at Arfa Software Technology Park.

PITB Senior Programme Managers Salman Ali Khan and Qasim Tufail showcased the center’s state-of-the-art services, which provide citizens with efficient government services and contribute to streamlining operations across Punjab.

The session fostered productive discussions, with all participants offering valuable insights to refine

the project’s strategy and ensure alignment with its goals.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for ..

Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for building vital societies, sust ..

13 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club, Dubai Media Academy organise tra ..

13 hours ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

13 hours ago
 UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economi ..

UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economic Forum in Davos 2025

13 hours ago
SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school qua ..

SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school quality in Sharjah

13 hours ago
 Executive Committee reviews progress on various pr ..

Executive Committee reviews progress on various projects of SIFC key sectors

13 hours ago
 Police arrests accused involved in murder case of ..

Police arrests accused involved in murder case of young man

13 hours ago
 Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance minist ..

Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance ministers in Davos

13 hours ago
 Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues

Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues

13 hours ago
 Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroe ..

Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability: Aurangrzeb

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan