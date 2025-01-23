PITB Hosts NCSC Delegation
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 12:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) hosted the second session with
a delegation from the National Centre for State Courts (NCSC) and Cursor for Development
and education (CODE) Pakistan.
This visit was part of the ‘Digitally Integrated Criminal Justice System’ initiative, a collaborative
effort between the CODE Pakistan, NCSC and PITB. The delegation was led by Carlos E Jimenez Gomez,
Principal consultant and Digital Transformation Expert at NCSC and Waleed Yawar, representative of the
CODE Pakistan.
The session was chaired by Syed Qasim Afzal, PITB’s Additional Director General (ADG), who provided an in-depth overview of the current state of Pakistan’s criminal justice system.
He also discussed the challenges and strategic measures necessary for the successful implementation of the ‘Digitally Integrated Criminal Justice System,’ which aims to modernize the justice sector with advanced digital solutions.
Jamal Ahmad, Director of Project Management at PITB, then briefed the delegation on the technical procedures behind the initiative. Following the briefing, the delegation toured PITB’s e-Khidmat Center at Arfa Software Technology Park.
PITB Senior Programme Managers Salman Ali Khan and Qasim Tufail showcased the center’s state-of-the-art services, which provide citizens with efficient government services and contribute to streamlining operations across Punjab.
The session fostered productive discussions, with all participants offering valuable insights to refine
the project’s strategy and ensure alignment with its goals.
