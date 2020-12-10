UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PITB Launches E-rozgaar Programme For Educated Youth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

PITB launches e-rozgaar programme for educated youth

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and the Youth Affairs Department have launched an e-rozgaar programme for well educated jobless youth to enable them earn through online freelancing after getting free-of-cost training by top freelances and experts of Information technology.

In this regard, admissions are now open at the e-rozgaar centre at the Punjab University Gujranwala campus where anyone having 16 years of education and less than 35 years of age may apply online at https://www.

erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk/apply.

This was stated by Network Engineer Rana Sohail Anjum and Lab Manager Khurram Mirza. They said that about 24,000 young men, women and students had earned more than 35 crore rupees so far through the programme.

They said that the e-employment training programme had been designed to provide better earning opportunities to educated youth by enhancing their technical skills and enabling them to work online for better chances of earning.

app/ir

Related Topics

Technology Education Punjab Young Gujranwala May Women Top

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs showcases information security exper ..

51 minutes ago

Doctors' poor response to calls endangering patien ..

49 minutes ago

Opp parties' resignations from assemblies won't da ..

49 minutes ago

Russia's Novatek Says Signed Deal With Siemens Ene ..

49 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

49 minutes ago

Misuse of power not to be tolerated, RPO warns off ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.