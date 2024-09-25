PITB Launches Global IT Certifications Programme
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Punjab government, on the directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has launched the Global IT Certifications Programme in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), to award 40+ globally recognised certifications to 10,000 individuals from across the province.
As part of the initiative, individuals having Punjab domicile and valid CNIC [computerised national identity card] will be able to earn globally recognised certifications from leading tech giants, including Google, microsoft, AWS, Cisco, IBM, Oracle, etc. with full reimbursement of certification fees by the Punjab government.
The Global IT Certifications Programme aims to equip students and professionals across Punjab with the skills and credentials necessary to compete in the international IT landscape. Upon successfully completing the certifications, participants could apply for a full reimbursement of their fees through the programme, ensuring that high-quality, globally recognised credentials are accessible to everyone, regardless of financial background.
In this regard, Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked, “This initiative is set to play a pivotal role in empowering Punjab’s talent, helping individuals unlock new career opportunities, and positioning them for success in a rapidly evolving digital world. It will open doors for professionals to showcase their abilities on a global stage, enhancing both personal growth and the province’s presence in the global IT sector,” he added.
Registration for the program is now open. Individuals can register themselves at certifications.pitb.gov.pk. website address. After selecting desired certification from the portal, individuals can pay the certification fee and complete the certification. Once certified, students can request for the fee reimbursement.
