PITB Module 4 Launched For 130,000 Primary Teacher
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 07:01 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The English as a Subject for Teachers and Educators (EaSTE) project, a collaborative initiative of the British Council, Quaid-e-Azam academy for Educational Development (QAED), and Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) unveiled its module 4 (writing skills) for more than 130,000 Primary school Teachers (PSTs).
The launch ceremony, held at the Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development, was graced by the presence of QAED Director General (DG) Muhammad Tajammal Abbas Rana, Additional Director General (ADG) Naila Tayyab and Naeem Aslam, and PITB Director Shahid Akram Khan, among other esteemed officials.
Building on the success of EaSTE Module 1 (Oral Communication), EaSTE Module 2 (Reading & Critical Thinking Skills), and EaSTE Module 3 (Language Focus), the introduction of EaSTE Module 4 marks another milestone in the project. All course modules are seamlessly configured on a PITB-developed Training Management System (TMS).
PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf emphasized the significance of this collaborative initiative and said, “By harnessing the power of technology and strategic partnerships, we aim to empower Primary School Teachers with advanced teaching skills, ensuring a brighter future for our students."
