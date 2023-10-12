PITB monitoring system proving effective in dengue surveillance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has been at the forefront of innovative technology solutions to address the public health challenges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) has been at the forefront of innovative technology solutions to address the public health challenges.

It introduced the Smart Dengue Monitoring System, which has been playing a pivotal role in efficiently measuring the performance of anti-dengue surveillance activities, ultimately aiding in control of the dengue epidemic. This emerged during a progress review meeting, chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, according to a press release, issued here on Thursday.

The participants in the meeting were apprised that a total of 77,000 Android users were registered on the Dengue Tracking System, actively participating in monitoring and performing anti-dengue activities. On average, 45 million Android-based activities are registered quarterly, with an average of 650,000 daily registrations, showcasing the system's robust capabilities.

Faisal Yousaf said, “The PITB Smart Dengue Monitoring System stands as a remarkable example of how technology can be harnessed to address pressing public health concerns efficiently and effectively.

The initiative continues to evolve, making substantial contributions to disease control and management across Punjab. With this system in place, public health authorities and stakeholders are better equipped to respond to dengue outbreaks promptly,” he added.

The Smart Dengue Monitoring System is an integrated platform designed to empower various departments and city district governments across Punjab to monitor their day-to-day dengue surveillance activities using GPS-enabled mobile phone applications. This groundbreaking approach ensures that data is captured on the move and made available to management in real time, facilitating swift and informed decision-making.

It is pertinent to mention here that the system has been deployed for the monitoring of Dengue Campaigns in all 36 districts of Punjab, making it a statewide effort. Furthermore, the Dengue Patient Reporting System is operational in more than 2,000 public and private healthcare facilities and labs across Punjab.