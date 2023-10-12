Open Menu

PITB Monitoring System Proving Effective In Dengue Surveillance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2023 | 08:16 PM

PITB monitoring system proving effective in dengue surveillance

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has been at the forefront of innovative technology solutions to address the public health challenges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) has been at the forefront of innovative technology solutions to address the public health challenges.

It introduced the Smart Dengue Monitoring System, which has been playing a pivotal role in efficiently measuring the performance of anti-dengue surveillance activities, ultimately aiding in control of the dengue epidemic. This emerged during a progress review meeting, chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, according to a press release, issued here on Thursday.

The participants in the meeting were apprised that a total of 77,000 Android users were registered on the Dengue Tracking System, actively participating in monitoring and performing anti-dengue activities. On average, 45 million Android-based activities are registered quarterly, with an average of 650,000 daily registrations, showcasing the system's robust capabilities.

Faisal Yousaf said, “The PITB Smart Dengue Monitoring System stands as a remarkable example of how technology can be harnessed to address pressing public health concerns efficiently and effectively.

The initiative continues to evolve, making substantial contributions to disease control and management across Punjab. With this system in place, public health authorities and stakeholders are better equipped to respond to dengue outbreaks promptly,” he added.

The Smart Dengue Monitoring System is an integrated platform designed to empower various departments and city district governments across Punjab to monitor their day-to-day dengue surveillance activities using GPS-enabled mobile phone applications. This groundbreaking approach ensures that data is captured on the move and made available to management in real time, facilitating swift and informed decision-making.

It is pertinent to mention here that the system has been deployed for the monitoring of Dengue Campaigns in all 36 districts of Punjab, making it a statewide effort. Furthermore, the Dengue Patient Reporting System is operational in more than 2,000 public and private healthcare facilities and labs across Punjab.

Related Topics

Dengue Technology Punjab Mobile Progress All Million

Recent Stories

Prosecutors call for fine in Italian PM defamation ..

Prosecutors call for fine in Italian PM defamation case

2 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding set up of "Public Comp ..

DC chairs meeting regarding set up of "Public Complaint desk"

2 minutes ago
 Transport secy assess standard of service delivery ..

Transport secy assess standard of service delivery in bus terminal, license bran ..

3 minutes ago
 Iran urges Islamic, Arab nations to unite against ..

Iran urges Islamic, Arab nations to unite against Israel

3 minutes ago
 Experts reiterates to contribute towards sustainab ..

Experts reiterates to contribute towards sustainable flood resilient strategies

3 minutes ago
 Killers of Edwards College student to be arrested ..

Killers of Edwards College student to be arrested soon: Caretaker Information Mi ..

3 minutes ago
Tennis: ATP Shanghai Masters results

Tennis: ATP Shanghai Masters results

3 minutes ago
 DC sets up public complaint desk

DC sets up public complaint desk

3 minutes ago
 Psychological affected person who climb the wall ..

Psychological affected person who climb the wall of campus is taken to police c ..

3 minutes ago
 FAO to mark WFD with Clean River Indus Drive

FAO to mark WFD with Clean River Indus Drive

3 minutes ago
 Stipulated seasonal discharge of water from fully ..

Stipulated seasonal discharge of water from fully impounded Mangla Dam continue ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Cambodia match ends in a draw

Pakistan, Cambodia match ends in a draw

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan