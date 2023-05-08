UrduPoint.com

PITB Organises E-FOAS Training For P&D Board Officers

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2023 | 07:22 PM

To achieve the targets of a paperless environment in Punjab government offices, a hands-on training session was recently organised by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to acquaint the officials of Planning & Development (P&D) Board with the e-Filing and Office Automation System (e-FOAS)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :

The training particularly focused on key features like file marking and data archival and e-noting modules.

"The e-FOAS has ensured transparency while making daily tasks and correspondences hassle-free. The iOS and Android app of e-FOAS has further made the correspondences faster and easier. Overall, the system is revolutionising the traditional work by making it paperless.

The PITB is committed to materialising the vision of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi by rolling out e-FOAS provincewide for better performance and service delivery," PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said.

The e-FOAS, developed by the PITB under the supervision of Director General Muhammad Waseem Bhatti, offers an up-to-date UI/UX experience, having user-friendly and interactive features and is a secure platform for everyday office work. The initiative was initially implemented at the PITB as a pilot project and has been successfully rolled out to other government departments.

