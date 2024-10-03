PITB organises workshop on 'Incorporating mindfulness in everyday life'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Human Resource (HR) wing organised a workshop titled 'Incorporating mindfulness in everyday life' as part of its workplace essentials programme, aimed at promoting mental well-being and reducing workplace stress among employees.

The workshop was conducted by Dr. Imrana Lashari, a psychologist with extensive experience in mental health and mindfulness practices. She has served at renowned institutions such as Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Nestlé, University of the Punjab, and National Hospital Lahore. She stressed benefits of mindfulness in managing stress, reducing anxiety, and enhancing overall mental and physical health.

Dr. Lashari's session focused on practical ways to incorporate mindfulness into daily routines, empowering employees to foster a healthier work-life balance.

The participants were guided through mindfulness techniques aimed at improving concentration, emotional resilience, and overall workplace well-being.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked, “A positive workplace culture is fundamental to both personal and professional growth of our employees. The 'Incorporating Mindfulness in Everyday Life' workshop is one of several initiatives designed to support employee well-being, enhance focus, and promote a collaborative and stress-free environment.”

The session concluded with an engaging Q&A session, where participants explored various aspects of mindfulness and how to apply these practices in their daily lives.