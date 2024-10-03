Open Menu

PITB Organises Workshop On 'Incorporating Mindfulness In Everyday Life'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2024 | 06:41 PM

PITB organises workshop on 'Incorporating mindfulness in everyday life'

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Human Resource (HR) wing organised a workshop titled 'Incorporating mindfulness in everyday life' as part of its workplace essentials programme, aimed at promoting mental well-being and reducing workplace stress among employees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Human Resource (HR) wing organised a workshop titled 'Incorporating mindfulness in everyday life' as part of its workplace essentials programme, aimed at promoting mental well-being and reducing workplace stress among employees.

The workshop was conducted by Dr. Imrana Lashari, a psychologist with extensive experience in mental health and mindfulness practices. She has served at renowned institutions such as Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Nestlé, University of the Punjab, and National Hospital Lahore. She stressed benefits of mindfulness in managing stress, reducing anxiety, and enhancing overall mental and physical health.

Dr. Lashari's session focused on practical ways to incorporate mindfulness into daily routines, empowering employees to foster a healthier work-life balance.

The participants were guided through mindfulness techniques aimed at improving concentration, emotional resilience, and overall workplace well-being.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked, “A positive workplace culture is fundamental to both personal and professional growth of our employees. The 'Incorporating Mindfulness in Everyday Life' workshop is one of several initiatives designed to support employee well-being, enhance focus, and promote a collaborative and stress-free environment.”

The session concluded with an engaging Q&A session, where participants explored various aspects of mindfulness and how to apply these practices in their daily lives.

Related Topics

Lahore University Of The Punjab Technology Punjab Lahore University Of Management Sciences Employment

Recent Stories

Lebanon state media says new Israeli strikes hit s ..

Lebanon state media says new Israeli strikes hit south Beirut

47 seconds ago
 5 Dead, several injured in accident

5 Dead, several injured in accident

49 seconds ago
 Industrial units under strict surveillance followi ..

Industrial units under strict surveillance following CM’s 'Smog-free Punjab vi ..

50 seconds ago
 UK hands Indian Ocean islands to Mauritius but kee ..

UK hands Indian Ocean islands to Mauritius but keeps key US military base

52 seconds ago
 Meeting reviews 20th Cholistan Desert Rally arrang ..

Meeting reviews 20th Cholistan Desert Rally arrangements

54 seconds ago
 Tunisia readies for vote as incumbent Saied eyes v ..

Tunisia readies for vote as incumbent Saied eyes victory

6 minutes ago
AI-powered traffic control system pilot project la ..

AI-powered traffic control system pilot project launched in Multan

6 minutes ago
 Pak-Iran PFG condemns Israel’s aggression in Gaz ..

Pak-Iran PFG condemns Israel’s aggression in Gaza, Lebanon

6 minutes ago
 Orderly room for police officials held

Orderly room for police officials held

6 minutes ago
 Cricket: Scotland v Bangladesh Women's T20 World C ..

Cricket: Scotland v Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup scores

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Malaysia agree to enhance educational li ..

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to enhance educational linkages, aviation cooperation

16 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 11 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 11 paisa against dollar

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan