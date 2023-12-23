Open Menu

PITB Organizes Cake Cutting Ceremony For Its Christian Staff

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2023 | 04:27 PM

PITB Organizes Cake Cutting Ceremony For its Christian Staff

In the festive spirit of Christmas, PITB organized a cake cutting ceremony for its Christian staff members at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th Dec, 2023) In the festive spirit of Christmas, PITB organized a cake cutting ceremony for its Christian staff members at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP). PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

PITB senior officials including PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif, DG IT-Solutions Waqar Naeem Qureshi, DG Government Digital Services Muhammad Waseem Bhatti, Chief Technology Officer Adil Iqbal Khan, ADG Admin Nisar Ahmed, Director Audit Irtaza Hashmat and others were also present on the occasion.

PITB Chairman also announced a special bonus for the Christian staff members.

Related Topics

Technology Christmas Christian Government

Recent Stories

Saad Baig to lead Pakistan in ICC U19 Men's Cricke ..

Saad Baig to lead Pakistan in ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup

1 hour ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from jail to hospit ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from jail to hospital due to heart pain

1 hour ago
 Davis Cup Ties to unfold in Pakistan as India lose ..

Davis Cup Ties to unfold in Pakistan as India loses appeal before ITF

3 hours ago
 Aymen Saleem ties Knot with Kamran Malik in intima ..

Aymen Saleem ties Knot with Kamran Malik in intimate ceremony

3 hours ago
 Elections 2024: Process of filing nomination paper ..

Elections 2024: Process of filing nomination papers will conclude tomorrow

3 hours ago
 PTI to challenge ECP’s decision on BAT symbol be ..

PTI to challenge ECP’s decision on BAT symbol before PHC

3 hours ago
Noman Ali ruled out of Test series against Austral ..

Noman Ali ruled out of Test series against Australia

4 hours ago
 Draw for Regular Hajj Scheme to be held on Thursda ..

Draw for Regular Hajj Scheme to be held on Thursday

4 hours ago
 IHC declares MD CAT 2022 results valid till Nov 20 ..

IHC declares MD CAT 2022 results valid till Nov 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2023

7 hours ago
 AJK-based Christian community starts preparations ..

AJK-based Christian community starts preparations to celebrate Christmas with du ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan