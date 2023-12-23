PITB Organizes Cake Cutting Ceremony For its Christian Staff

In the festive spirit of Christmas, PITB organized a cake cutting ceremony for its Christian staff members at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th Dec, 2023) In the festive spirit of Christmas, PITB organized a cake cutting ceremony for its Christian staff members at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP). PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

PITB senior officials including PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif, DG IT-Solutions Waqar Naeem Qureshi, DG Government Digital Services Muhammad Waseem Bhatti, Chief Technology Officer Adil Iqbal Khan, ADG Admin Nisar Ahmed, Director Audit Irtaza Hashmat and others were also present on the occasion.

PITB Chairman also announced a special bonus for the Christian staff members.