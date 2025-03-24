Open Menu

PITB Organizes E-procurement Training For Judicial Magistrates

Published March 24, 2025

PITB organizes e-procurement training for judicial magistrates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), on Monday conducted e-Procurement orientation and training session for Judicial Magistrates (Senior Civil Judges) at the Punjab Judicial academy.

The session featured a comprehensive briefing on the PPRA legal framework by MD PPRA Waqar Azim, followed by an interactive discussion. The PITB e-Procurement team provided an in-depth orientation of the system, offering hands-on training on its various modules. The training concluded with a Q&A session, ensuring participants gained practical insights into the digital procurement process.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf highlighted the importance of e-Procurement in modern governance, stating, “The implementation of e-Procurement System enhances transparency, efficiency, and accessibility in public procurement. By leveraging technology, we are simplifying processes and enabling a more competitive and inclusive environment for vendors.”

The e-Procurement System integrates modern techniques to streamline government procurement, allowing vendors to submit bids online from anywhere. This digital transformation ensures a more convenient, secure, and efficient procurement process ensuring good governance.

