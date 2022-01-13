UrduPoint.com

PITB Organizes Seminar To Celebrate Women's Contribution In Freelancing Fraternity

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2022 | 11:07 PM

PITB organizes seminar to celebrate women's contribution in freelancing fraternity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) organized a seminar to celebrate the success of women as part of Punjab's freelancing fraternity.

The seminar was organized by PITB's Freelancing wing and Director General e-Governance Sajid Latif chaired it.

Keynote speakers included MPA and Chairperson Standing Committee on Gender Mainstreaming and Women Development Punjab Uzma Kardar, President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Sam Ali Dada, Executive Director Homenet Pakistan Ume Laila Azhar, Social Impact Expert Gulalai Khan and Assistant Director Marketing & PR Superior Group Tabinda islam.

Speaking on the occasion, DG e-Governance Sajid Latif stated that women make 54% of the total participation in PITB executed e-Rozgaar Program.

"Through freelancing programs like e-Rozgaar and National Freelance Training Program, women are becoming economically empowered. To date, e-Rozgaar Program has trained 20 thousand women, who have generated PKR 2 billion and are significantly contributing to Pakistan's economy", he added.

Graduates from PITB's e-Rozgaar Program and National Freelancing Training Program (NFTP) also shared their success stories and testimonial with the audience.

The guests appreciated PITB's role in youth empowerment through training in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to put Pakistan on the global ICT landscape.

