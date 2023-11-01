PITB organizes session on 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking'

(@FahadShabbir)

As part of Workplace Essentials Program organized by PITB HR wing, a motivational session on ‘Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking’ was held for the staff members of PITB and Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) endorsing a positive workplace

culture.

Eminent Psychologist Dr Imrana Lashari was the guest speaker.

During the interactive session, she stressed the importance of positive thinking essential

in managing everyday challenges and strategies through which we can adopt a to a positive

mindset for our wellbeing.

Dr Imrana Lashari is a well-reputed and an experienced Psychologist presenting practicing

at the National Hospital. She has also served in various institutes including LUMS, Nestle

and The Punjab University.

The core purpose of the session was to promote a healthy work-life balance among the

employees in order to help them be productive and motivated.

The session was also held online for employees who could not attend it in person.