PITB Organizes Session On 'Mastering The Power Of Positive Thinking'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2023 | 06:01 PM
As part of Workplace Essentials Program organized by PITB HR wing, a motivational session on ‘Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking’ was held for the staff members of PITB and Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) endorsing a positive workplace
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) As part of Workplace Essentials Program organized by PITB HR wing, a motivational session on ‘Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking’ was held for the staff members of PITB and Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) endorsing a positive workplace
culture.
Eminent Psychologist Dr Imrana Lashari was the guest speaker.
During the interactive session, she stressed the importance of positive thinking essential
in managing everyday challenges and strategies through which we can adopt a to a positive
mindset for our wellbeing.
Dr Imrana Lashari is a well-reputed and an experienced Psychologist presenting practicing
at the National Hospital. She has also served in various institutes including LUMS, Nestle
and The Punjab University.
The core purpose of the session was to promote a healthy work-life balance among the
employees in order to help them be productive and motivated.
The session was also held online for employees who could not attend it in person.