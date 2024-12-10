PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement To Roll Out PayZen
Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and the Punjab Cooperative Housing Society (PCHS) have signed an agreement to implement PITB’s PayZen initiative at the PCHS.
The initiative aims to digitize and streamline payment processes within the society, ensuring enhanced efficiency, transparency, and security.
The agreement was signed by PITB Joint Director Syed Ijlal Hussain and PCHS Treasurer Mahar Muhammad Ishaq. The signing ceremony was witnessed by PITB Senior Program Manager (SPM) Irfan Tahir, while Joint Director (JD) Mudassir Paracha and Program Officer Omer Akhtar were also present on the occasion.
Under this agreement, PayZen will serve as the Primary interface for all types of payments within the Punjab Cooperative Housing Society. The platform is expected to improve administrative processes, offering stakeholders more accessible and transparent payment mechanisms.
In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked, “PayZen not only streamlines financial transactions but also fosters a culture of transparency and convenience in administrative operations.”
Recent Stories
Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law mandating sale of App by Jan 19
FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage
One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha
Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today
PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark
Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NUML organizes entrepreneurship Gala 20247 minutes ago
-
CJP visits sub jail Gwadar7 minutes ago
-
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to drug peddler7 minutes ago
-
Farmers get green tractors’ keys in Vehari under CM’s initiative7 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief meets NA Speaker, condoles his sister demise7 minutes ago
-
MD Safe City Authority visits Bahawalpur7 minutes ago
-
Fake ASI caught7 minutes ago
-
Man held with 10.9kg drugs17 minutes ago
-
Car lifter killed in encounter with Taxila Police17 minutes ago
-
SMIU's Academic Council meeting held17 minutes ago
-
AI can be game changer in law and justice: Senate Chairman17 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam Nawaz to change destiny of Punjab: Azma Bokhari17 minutes ago