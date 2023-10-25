Open Menu

PITB, QAED Launch Financial Reporting System For 36 Districts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2023 | 09:09 PM

PITB and Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development (QAED) have launched a Financial Reporting System (FRS) that serves as a centralized platform designed to record, report, and manage various expense heads, ensuring improved visibility, controlled utilization, and efficient inventory management

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) PITB and Quaid-e-Azam academy for Educational Development (QAED) have launched a Financial Reporting System (FRS) that serves as a centralized platform designed to record, report, and manage various expense heads, ensuring improved visibility, controlled utilization, and efficient inventory management.

In this regard, a hands-on training session was held at QAED for the nominated focal persons of the Provincial and District QAED teams. The training focused on acquainting the participants with the vital components such as training organization, adept financial management. The training was delivered by PITB representatives from IT-Solutions wing Program Manager Khurram Shahzad and Programme Officer Ali Hassan.

