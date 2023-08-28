PITB receives applications for online training

E-Rozgaar Training Programme, an initiative of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, has started receiving applications for its next phase of online training. Last date to secure admission is August 31, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :E-Rozgaar Training Programme, an initiative of the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and Department of Youth Affairs and sports, has started receiving applications for its next phase of online training. Last date to secure admission is August 31, 2023.

The unemployed youth bearing Punjab domicile could submit applications for training in seven different fields including mobile App Development, Technical, Content Marketing & Advertising, Creative Designing, UI/UX Design, Social Media Marketing and e-Commerce. In order to secure admission in the said programme, the age limit is 35 years and 16 years of education is required.

Forty-five e-Rozgaar Centres are operational across Punjab now. Interested candidates can register through the website for online training:www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk.