PITB, S&IT sign agreement to promote freelancing training in Balochistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and Science & IT (S&IT) Department of Balochistan on Wednesday signed an agreement to set up 'DIGIBIZZ Freelancing & Entrepreneurship Program' in Balochistan.

The agreement was signed by PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif and DG S&IT Irfan Nawaz Memon in a ceremony held at Arfa Software Technology Park here. Officials from both organizations attended the ceremony including Director IT Trainings S&IT Jawad Ahmad, Senior Program Manager PITB Ahmad islam and the freelancing wing of PITB.

The project was aimed to train the youth of Balochistan in Freelancing and it will commence with the provision of freelancing training to over 2000 students across the province.

In a message, Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor committed to extending his full support to the cause of youth empowerment and termed this agreement as a major step towards the digital empowerment of Balochistan.

DG S&IT Irfan Nawaz Memon stated that engaging the youth in the ever-expanding digital era would prove to be hugely beneficial for the prosperity of Balochistan. Moreover, it will generate lucrative opportunities for them to earn and sustain their livelihood, he added.