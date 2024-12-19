PITB Software Engineering Wing hosts first 'Mela Fest' event

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Information Technology Board’s (PITB) Software Engineering Wing organised its inaugural 'Mela Fest' at Arfa Software Technology Park. The event provided recreational activities for staff, highlighted the importance of sportsmanship and teamwork, and fostered a cheerful and positive work environment.

PITB Director General (DG) IT Solutions Waqar Naeem Qureshi graced the event as Chief Guest while Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Adil Iqbal Khan, Additional Director Generals (ADG) Nisar Ahmed, Qasim Ifzal, and Hammad Hassan, Chief Information Security Officer Sajjad Ghani and other senior officials, alongside a large number of PITB staff members actively participated in the festival.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, in his message, emphasized the significance of such activities, stating, “Events like Mela Fest are instrumental in enhancing the mental and physical abilities of staff while fostering positivity and teamwork.

We plan to organize similar initiatives in the future to continue supporting our employees’ well-being and morale.”

The Mela Fest featured a range of engaging activities, including Table Tennis, Chess, Carrom board, and Shooting Competitions, with an exciting Tug-Of-War match as the highlight of the event. Creative painting activities were also arranged to encourage self-expression among participants.

Food stalls offering a variety of delicious items added to the festive atmosphere, ensuring participants had an enjoyable experience. The event concluded with DG Waqar Naeem Qureshi and CTO Adil Iqbal distributing certificates of appreciation to outstanding performers. They also congratulated the event organizer, Ammar Ahmed, and his team for the successful execution of the fest.

“Mela Fest” proved to be a delightful initiative that fostered camaraderie, teamwork, and positivity among PITB staff, ensuring a memorable and enriching experience for all.