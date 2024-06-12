PITB, Tech Valley To Offer 10,000 Free Google Career Certification Scholarships
Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and Tech Valley Pakistan have joined hands to provide 10,000 free Google Career Certification Scholarships. This initiative aims to empower individuals with in-demand digital skills, enhancing their career prospects in today's competitive job market.
According to a spokesman for the PITB, these scholarships, distributed through various partner organisations, are open to all individuals, irrespective of their educational background or degree status. This inclusive approach ensures that everyone has the opportunity to benefit from top-tier digital education.
The Google Career Certification programme includes 10 different courses, each valued between $100 to $500. The beneficiaries of this initiative will receive six months of training via Coursera in courses such as Artificial Intelligence, IT Support, Project Management, Advanced Data Analytics, UX Design, Digital Marketing and e-Commerce, Cybersecurity, and more, enhancing their employment prospects.
The selected candidates will have access to these courses entirely free of charge. The courses cover a wide range of essential digital skills and knowledge areas, designed to meet the growing demands of the digital economy.
In his remarks on the occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “PITB will shortlist eligible organizations in the province and assist Tech Valley in reaching out to these organizations. Additionally, PITB will promote scholarships among eligible organizations in the province.”
Recent Stories
PITB, Tech Valley Pakistan to Offer 10,000 Free Google Career Certification Scho ..
Minister for Religious Affairs reviews arrangements for pilgrims in Mashaier
Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected
Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations
Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal
Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today
Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA increases water supply duration during Eid days2 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness drive: RWMC distributes biodegradable bags2 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur Museum, a master piece of history : Commissioner's wife2 minutes ago
-
Alhamra exploring new avenues for cultural growth2 minutes ago
-
LAC hosts event on Sufi Poet Mian Bakhsh's life2 minutes ago
-
WASA to provide excellent service during Eid days2 minutes ago
-
Provincial ombudsman chairs monthly review meeting12 minutes ago
-
CEO BWMC urges religious scholars to highlight importance of cleanliness12 minutes ago
-
RPO inaugurates new mess hall at Police Lines, vows police welfare12 minutes ago
-
Snatcher held, valuables recovered12 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi condemns firing on ANF personnels, pays tribute to Martyrs22 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of delay in capita's beautification plan22 minutes ago