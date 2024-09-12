PITB To Develop App & Software For PEF, Agreement Signed
Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Punjab education Foundation (PEF) has signed an agreement with the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) to upgrade PEF’s office operations and systems using advanced technology within a short span of six months.
The contract signing ceremony was held at the PITB headquarters here on Thursday. During the ceremony, Malik Shoaib Awan, chairman PEF, said that the Foundation was enhancing its systems through modern technology to achieve its educational goals transparently.
PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, PEF Managing Director Shahid Farid, and other officials were also present. Faisal Yousaf and Shahid Farid signed the contract agreement.
As per the agreement, the PITB will develop mobile applications and software for the PEF, aiming to improve the financial reporting system. Innovations will be made in the monitoring system, including the development of a real-time monitoring dashboard. This new system will also improve the teacher training management process and promote a paperless environment.
Recent Stories
Access to X, previously known as Twitter, restored in Pakistan, PTA Tells SHC
Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain
Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan move forward to practical impl ..
Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nation pays heartfelt tribute to Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed on his 59th martyrdom anniversary2 minutes ago
-
Punjab, CDA collaborate to address Islamabad's water shortage2 minutes ago
-
DC says bus stand to be modernised2 minutes ago
-
Girls outshine boys in BISE Peshawar intermediate results2 minutes ago
-
Petroleum prices reduced by Rs 47.54 per litre since May: NA told22 minutes ago
-
Fake milk supply gang busted, 3 arrested22 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts training on fire safety, first aid for students32 minutes ago
-
Manwar Khan's family to construct new Police Station building in Sukkur32 minutes ago
-
Rs320m allocated for third phase of Drug Free Peshawar: Finance Advisor32 minutes ago
-
Governor signs summary of appointments for Advisor, Special Assistants32 minutes ago
-
PML-N leader Sajida Tarar listens to people's complaints32 minutes ago
-
Police arrest five drug peddlers, recover mainpuri, gutka42 minutes ago