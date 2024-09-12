PITB to develop app & software for PEF, agreement signed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Punjab education Foundation (PEF) has signed an agreement with the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) to upgrade PEF’s office operations and systems using advanced technology within a short span of six months.

The contract signing ceremony was held at the PITB headquarters here on Thursday. During the ceremony, Malik Shoaib Awan, chairman PEF, said that the Foundation was enhancing its systems through modern technology to achieve its educational goals transparently.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, PEF Managing Director Shahid Farid, and other officials were also present. Faisal Yousaf and Shahid Farid signed the contract agreement.

As per the agreement, the PITB will develop mobile applications and software for the PEF, aiming to improve the financial reporting system. Innovations will be made in the monitoring system, including the development of a real-time monitoring dashboard. This new system will also improve the teacher training management process and promote a paperless environment.