PITB to develop Human Resource & Finance Management Systems for TEPA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) Thursday inked an agreement with Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) at an event held at Arfa Software Technology Park to develop a centralised Human Resources Information System and Financial Management System for workflow efficiency at TEPA office.

PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif and TEPA Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Khan signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

The systems will automate the traditional office processes making them online, simple and speedy for effective management while reducing response time, creating paperless environment and ensuring transparency in organisational process.

PITB Additional Director General Adil Iqbal Khan, HR Director Ahmed Adeel Sarwar and senior officials from TEPA were also present.

Expressing his views on the occasion, TEPA chief engineer said that the use of technology in government institutions was the need of the hour. The agreement will improve departmental affairs and efficiency, he added.

PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif said that both organisations will work together to implement modern reforms in TEPA. The department will be equipped with modern technology, he added.