UrduPoint.com

PITB To Develop Human Resource & Finance Management Systems For TEPA

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 07:36 PM

PITB to develop Human Resource & Finance Management Systems for TEPA

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Thursday inked an agreement with Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) at an event held at Arfa Software Technology Park to develop a centralised Human Resources Information System and Financial Management System for workflow efficiency at TEPA office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) Thursday inked an agreement with Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) at an event held at Arfa Software Technology Park to develop a centralised Human Resources Information System and Financial Management System for workflow efficiency at TEPA office.

PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif and TEPA Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Khan signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

The systems will automate the traditional office processes making them online, simple and speedy for effective management while reducing response time, creating paperless environment and ensuring transparency in organisational process.

PITB Additional Director General Adil Iqbal Khan, HR Director Ahmed Adeel Sarwar and senior officials from TEPA were also present.

Expressing his views on the occasion, TEPA chief engineer said that the use of technology in government institutions was the need of the hour. The agreement will improve departmental affairs and efficiency, he added.

PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif said that both organisations will work together to implement modern reforms in TEPA. The department will be equipped with modern technology, he added.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Traffic Event From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Rain-thunderstorm lashes parts of country, indicat ..

Rain-thunderstorm lashes parts of country, indicates changing weather

5 minutes ago
 Tangi Left Irrigation Canal fully operational: Irr ..

Tangi Left Irrigation Canal fully operational: Irrigation Dept

5 minutes ago
 Liver cancer cases, deaths estimated to rise by ov ..

Liver cancer cases, deaths estimated to rise by over 55% by 2040

5 minutes ago
 Saudi Aramco's Oil Prices Lowered for Europe, Rais ..

Saudi Aramco's Oil Prices Lowered for Europe, Raised for US Day After OPEC+ Cut ..

6 minutes ago
 Samanabad Sports Complex reopened after two years ..

Samanabad Sports Complex reopened after two years closure

25 minutes ago
 Cricket: India v South Africa 1st ODI scores

Cricket: India v South Africa 1st ODI scores

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.