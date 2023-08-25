Open Menu

PITB To Develop Irrigation Revenue Collection Application

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2023 | 07:48 PM

PITB to develop Irrigation Revenue Collection Application

Punjab Irrigation Secretary Wasif Khurshid chaired a meeting of officials of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Punjab Irrigation Department, and Member Taxes Board of Revenue (BoR) Punjab, at the Punjab Irrigation Department to discuss collection of Abiana through a PITB developed 'Irrigation Revenue Collection System', formerly called e-Abiana

PITB Additional Director General (ADG) Khurram Mushtaq gave a detailed presentation on development of the app as part of the Irrigation Revenue Collection System, that aims at assisting the BoR in collection of Abiana by Lumberdars.

PITB Director Ali briefed the attendees on the roles of deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners in collection of Abiana. The chair appreciated PITB's contribution to successfully launching the initiative, which is successfully functional across Punjab and discussed the way forward.

Previously, Lumberdars used to collect Abiana manually from irrigators. Now the Abiana bills would be collected by using Irrigation Revenue Collection Application. After collecting single bills from irrigators, Lumberdars will generate club bill of already collected single bills. After this, Lumberdar will pay those Club bills via Banks, mobile Banking, internet Banking etc.

Abiana Recovery status can be monitored by Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners in their respective districts and tehsils via Irrigation Revenue Collection System. The e-Abiana System was launched in December 2020 and is active in 57 Irrigation Divisions across Punjab.

More Stories From Pakistan