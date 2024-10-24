PITB to launch e-Rozgaar 2.0 initiative; agreements signed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) In order to empower the youth across Pakistan with digital skills, the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) has decided to launch its e-Rozgaar 2.0 initiative.

As part of this initiative, two new agreements were signed, solidifying partnerships with The Learning Hub Gujranwala and City College Multan to establish e-Rozgaar centers in their respective locations, says a press release issued here on Thursday.

From PITB, Director General (DG) e-Governance Sajid Latif signed the agreements. From The Learning Hub, Principal Sana Ajmal and from the City College Multan, Managing Director Waheed Ahmad signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. PITB Director Skills Development Wing Ahmad islam Syan was also present.

The e-Rozgaar 2.0 initiative is an evolved version of PITB’s successful digital training programs, aiming to provide affordable, on-campus training for the youth of Pakistan.

The initiative focuses on equipping the youth with relevant skills in Web Development, Digital Marketing, Content Writing, Graphic Design, and other essential domains of the digital sector. These programs are tailored to meet the needs of the evolving digital marketplace and enable the youth to earn online.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “PITB’s e-Rozgaar 2.0 is set to broaden the reach of digital literacy, allowing students to benefit from structured courses and hands-on training. This initiative addresses the growing demand for tech-savvy professionals in Pakistan and seeks to empower the younger generation to explore online earning opportunities through freelancing platforms.