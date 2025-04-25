Open Menu

PITB To Set Up E-Rozgaar Centres In Sialkot

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2025 | 05:58 PM

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sialkot Institute of Science & Technology (SIST) to establish e-Rozgaar 2.0 centres at their institutes, equipping the youth with in-demand digital skills for freelancing and career growth

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sialkot Institute of Science & Technology (SIST) to establish e-Rozgaar 2.0 centres at their institutes, equipping the youth with in-demand digital skills for freelancing and career growth.

The PITB chairman sated that this collaboration is an important step towards promoting digital skills in Pakistan and providing world-class employment opportunities to the youth. This initiative will not only enable the youth to gain economic independence but will also contribute significantly towards the economic prosperity of the nation.

The MoU was signed by PITB e-Rozgaar e-Governance Sajid Latif and Director SIST Ayaz Ahmad Siddique. Other officials including PITB Director Skills Development Wing Ahmed Islam Syan and Principal SIST Hammad Ahmad were also present.

E-Rozgaar 2.0 is an initiative of PITB that aims to empower the youth across Pakistan with the latest digital skills through partnership with public and private educational and training institutes.

