PITB, UHS sign contract to develop ‘Post Graduate Monitoring System’

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / - 24th February, 2022) Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore on Wednesday signed a contract to develop the “Post Graduate Monitoring System (PGMS)” during an event held at the university campus in Lahore.

The contract was signed by PITB Chairman Muhammad Asif Balal Lodhi and UHS Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Javed Akram on behalf of their respective organisations. The ‘Post Graduate Monitoring System’, will digitize the monitoring of PGs educational progress at designated colleges to improve quality of monitoring and transparency.

The PGMS will also track students' progress towards graduation as well as help the UHS plan their educational activities every semester and improve communication between the administration and students.

On the occasion, PITB Chairman Muhammad Asif Balal Lodhi said, “We are working on various projects with the Punjab Government, specifically the Specialized Healthcare Department.

In this regard, work has already started on the PGMS project which will be completed soon.” UHS VC Professor Javed Akram stated that a portal will be developed for better monitoring of clinical programs of MS, MD and MDS.

“More than 3,000 trainees and their supervisors will be registered on the portal, through which the performance of trainees will be reviewed at every stage,” he added. He further said that it is the first joint venture of UHS with PITB and we will continue to work with them in future.

“The effort is to create systems that benefit patients,” he added. PITB Director Nausheen Fayyaz, UHS Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Maroof Aziz and UHS Director Medical education Dr. Khalid Rahim were also present on the occasion.