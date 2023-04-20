UrduPoint.com

PITB, Unicef To Collaborate For Social Protection Programs

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PITB, Unicef to collaborate for social protection programs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :National consultant Social Protection UNICEF Pakistan Dr Jasim Anwar paid a visit to the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) headquarters at Arfa Software Technology Park and held a meeting with Board Chairman Faisal Yousaf.

Both sides discussed working together on creating an enabling environment for implementation of social protection programs and development of a social protection registry for Punjab. PITB Director General (DG) e-Governance Sajid Latif was also present.

Unicef agreed to facilitate by organising workshops for the stakeholder, which would help the PITB develop Punjab's social protection registry.

The PITB agreed to extend its technical support in successfully rolling out the initiative and expand its overall outreach to the public.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Punjab Visit

Recent Stories

I2LEC holds 1st session of Global Working Group

I2LEC holds 1st session of Global Working Group

44 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

8 hours ago
 CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defenc ..

CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defence Ministry’s plea for simult ..

15 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzst ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

16 hours ago
 US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Pr ..

US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Prevent Further Data Leaks - Rep ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.