PITB, Unicef to collaborate for social protection programs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :National consultant Social Protection UNICEF Pakistan Dr Jasim Anwar paid a visit to the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) headquarters at Arfa Software Technology Park and held a meeting with Board Chairman Faisal Yousaf.

Both sides discussed working together on creating an enabling environment for implementation of social protection programs and development of a social protection registry for Punjab. PITB Director General (DG) e-Governance Sajid Latif was also present.

Unicef agreed to facilitate by organising workshops for the stakeholder, which would help the PITB develop Punjab's social protection registry.

The PITB agreed to extend its technical support in successfully rolling out the initiative and expand its overall outreach to the public.