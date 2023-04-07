PITB, Zindigi sign MoU to integrate App with e-Pay Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ):Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zindigi for the online payment of government receipts through e-Pay Punjab.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf and Chief Officer Zindigi, Noman Azhar signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations in a ceremony held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP).

As per the MoU, Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, will be on-boarded for the digital integration of Zindigi App with e-Pay Punjab. Moreover, PITB and Zindigi will explore joint ventures for digitization of government payments in Pakistan and around the globe.

The collection of Bill Payments under GoPb biller is also included in the MoU. This collaboration will increase the number of customers using the bank's bill payment services as well as reduce the number of late payments and improvement in customer satisfaction levels.