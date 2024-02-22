PITB's AI-powered System For Punjab Police Set To Curb Crimes
Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2024 | 05:36 PM
The state-of-the-art Safe City Project, executed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Police Department, is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Facial Recognition System, Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System, and Tag and Trace System to curb crimes in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The state-of-the-art Safe City Project, executed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Police Department, is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Facial Recognition System, Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System, and Tag and Trace System to curb crimes in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala.
This emerged during a progress review meeting, presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf. Board Additional Director General (ADG) Qasim Ifzal, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Adil Iqbal Khan, and other senior officials were also present.
PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf appreciated the team for successfully executing the project within record time.
He congratulated the PITB Software Engineering Wing for developing an indigenous solution. The Artificial Intelligence based Facial Recognition System automatically captures pictures and compares them with the huge data compiled including 16 million records and pictures from the driving licences branch, 1.8 million records from the Crime Record Branch, 1.3 million from the Punjab Khidmat Marakaz, and 300,000 records of accused individuals and criminals from Punjab prisons. The system aids law enforcement personnel in identifying and tracing suspects detected through CCTV cameras and other sources.
Recent Stories
China sees booming consumption during Spring Festival holiday
UK backs Dutch PM Mark Rutte as next NATO chief: official
Vietnam records strongest growth of cassava export in January
Malaysia's Sime Darby Plantation reports lower profit in 2023 on lower palm oil ..
Punjab Food Authority (PAF) imposes Rs 300,000 fine on hotel, confectionary uni ..
Language experts stress importance of mother language
Afghan authorities execute two men convicted of murder in sports stadium
Free shuttle service from Bahawalpur to Cholistan for the rally initiated
Seminar on 'Non-NATO ally: challenges & prospects for Pakistan' at UoS
Arrangements finalised for week-long anti-polio drive
Tokyo stock market breaks long-standing record high
Israel strikes Gaza's Rafah as truce talks under way
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Food Authority (PAF) imposes Rs 300,000 fine on hotel, confectionary unit3 minutes ago
-
Language experts stress importance of mother language7 minutes ago
-
Seminar on 'Non-NATO ally: challenges & prospects for Pakistan' at UoS7 minutes ago
-
Arrangements finalised for week-long anti-polio drive7 minutes ago
-
PESCO notifies power suspension26 minutes ago
-
CS chairs meeting of Provincial Task Force on Polio Eradication26 minutes ago
-
MTIs barred from appointments, policy decisions till formation of elected KP government27 minutes ago
-
PSF invites applications from young Pakistani students to participate in IJSO-202427 minutes ago
-
Plantation drive- 2024 kicked off at Sindh University by Green Youth Movement Club37 minutes ago
-
Secretary health for stern action against illegal labs in Balochistan37 minutes ago
-
Livestock farmers call for addressing their problems37 minutes ago
-
Model vaccination centre set up at IPH37 minutes ago