PITB's AI-powered System For Punjab Police Set To Curb Crimes

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2024 | 05:36 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The state-of-the-art Safe City Project, executed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Police Department, is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Facial Recognition System, Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System, and Tag and Trace System to curb crimes in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala.

This emerged during a progress review meeting, presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf. Board Additional Director General (ADG) Qasim Ifzal, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Adil Iqbal Khan, and other senior officials were also present.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf appreciated the team for successfully executing the project within record time.

He congratulated the PITB Software Engineering Wing for developing an indigenous solution. The Artificial Intelligence based Facial Recognition System automatically captures pictures and compares them with the huge data compiled including 16 million records and pictures from the driving licences branch, 1.8 million records from the Crime Record Branch, 1.3 million from the Punjab Khidmat Marakaz, and 300,000 records of accused individuals and criminals from Punjab prisons. The system aids law enforcement personnel in identifying and tracing suspects detected through CCTV cameras and other sources.

