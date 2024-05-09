PITB's Delegation Calls On Chief Commissioner; Discusses IT Related Projects
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) A delegation of the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) Thursday met with the Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa.
According to the Spokesperson of the Chief Commissioner Office, Nouman Nazim the delegation from Lahore led by Chairman PITB.
During the meeting, it was discussed to operationalize the ICT Land Records Management System at the earliest.
The Chairman PITB also briefed the Chief Commissioner Islamabad about the ongoing IT related projects in the Punjab Government.
The Spokesperson said many projects would also be started in Islamabad in a short period of time.
Chief Commissioner Islamabad appreciated the services of PITB and assured that all possible facilities would be provided to PITB. The Chairman PITB assured the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad about all possible facilities.
