PITB’s PayZen, PNY trainings sign agreement to streamline payment processes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) PNY Trainings and the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) have signed an agreement to streamline payment processes through PITB developed PayZen.

This collaboration is set to enhance the overall client and stakeholder experience by digitizing and modernizing payment collection mechanisms.

PITB Joint Director Ijlal Hussain and PNY Trainings CEO Wahab Younas signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Under this partnership, PITB will lead the development and maintenance of PayZen’s advanced web-based platform, enabling PNY Trainings to digitize its payment collection processes through multiple channels such as mobile Banking, ATMs, and Debit/Credit Cards.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “By offering clients with a wide range of convenient and secure payment options, this initiative is expected to significantly improve PNY Trainings' revenue streams. The partnership will also provide PNY with access to PayZen's advanced dashboard, offering real-time updates to enhance financial oversight, transparency, and management.”

It deems worthy to mention here that PITB will offer extensive training to PNY staff to ensure seamless operations and will provide continuous support to guarantee secure and efficient performance of the system throughout the project's lifecycle.