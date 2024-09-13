Open Menu

PITB’s PayZen, PNY Trainings Sign Agreement To Streamline Payment Processes

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2024 | 06:40 PM

PITB’s PayZen, PNY trainings sign agreement to streamline payment processes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) PNY Trainings and the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) have signed an agreement to streamline payment processes through PITB developed PayZen.

This collaboration is set to enhance the overall client and stakeholder experience by digitizing and modernizing payment collection mechanisms.

PITB Joint Director Ijlal Hussain and PNY Trainings CEO Wahab Younas signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Under this partnership, PITB will lead the development and maintenance of PayZen’s advanced web-based platform, enabling PNY Trainings to digitize its payment collection processes through multiple channels such as mobile Banking, ATMs, and Debit/Credit Cards.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “By offering clients with a wide range of convenient and secure payment options, this initiative is expected to significantly improve PNY Trainings' revenue streams. The partnership will also provide PNY with access to PayZen's advanced dashboard, offering real-time updates to enhance financial oversight, transparency, and management.”

It deems worthy to mention here that PITB will offer extensive training to PNY staff to ensure seamless operations and will provide continuous support to guarantee secure and efficient performance of the system throughout the project's lifecycle.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Mobile Lead Agreement

Recent Stories

Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's propert ..

Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case

2 minutes ago
 South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

10 minutes ago
 Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meetin ..

Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..

3 hours ago

IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”

3 hours ago
 Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, ..

Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told

3 hours ago
 Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Mala ..

Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

19 hours ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

19 hours ago
 Murder suspect arrested in Wah

Murder suspect arrested in Wah

19 hours ago
 DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate poli ..

DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan