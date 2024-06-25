LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) A summer camp is being organized by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) to inculcate the spirit of curiosity and creativity in youths aged 8-17 from July 17.

The WhizKids Summer Camp 2024 is set to offer a summer full of discovery, excitement, and endless fun. This year’s camp promises a thrilling three-week journey with a diverse array of activities designed to boost skills and foster innovation. The WhizKids initiative aims to immerse children from all backgrounds in the tech and entrepreneurship ecosystem, shaping the leaders of tomorrow.

The camp will feature free workshops on coding, graphic designing, app development, entrepreneurship, marketing, and much more.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that the goal was to provide a platform for young innovators to explore their interests and develop new skills. "We are committed to fostering an environment where children can thrive and become the future leaders of our nation," he added. The registration deadline is July 7. The camp will run from July 17 to August 2 at the Arfa Software Technology Park. Registration can be completed at bit.ly/WhizKids2024.