PITHM Organizes Counselling Session
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2024 | 10:14 PM
On the instructions of Sindh Minister of Culture & Tourisum Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Pakistan Institute of Tourism & Hospitality Management "PITHM" organized a career counselling and development session at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Memorial Library Larkana, on Tuesday
The aim of the session was to make youth identify his direction for achieving career goals and dreams in life, utilizing networking strategies for maximum success in the chosen profession, as well as exploring opportunities related to the field of education and profession.
Addressing the event, officials of PITHM, director of Shahnawaz Bhutto Memorial Library said that Sindh Culture Minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah wanted to help the youth of Sindh to stand on their feet.
They said that having a program of this nature along with cultural activities, gave a sense of hope to the youth.
The course was organized by PITHM which has been providing training in all fields related to hospitality since 1967.
