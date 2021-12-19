Piyala lake at Indus river being developed for tourists

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab government will develop "Piyala Lake", located at Indus River near Ghazi Ghat area in suburb of Dera Ghazi Khan city.

This was stated by Deputy Manager Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab DG Khan Shiekh Ejaz while talking to APP.

He said, the Bowl shaped Lake, commonly known as Piyala Lake, would be consisted over 200 Kanal with a depth of 80 feet below the surface.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar deputed a special team, comprised of tourism experts, archeologist and officials of TDCP to conduct survey and prepare feasibility report for developing the lake as best recreational site for local citizens.

Boating area, walking track, gazebo and some other facilities would be added at Piyala Lake, stated Shiekh Ejaz.

The lake has some unique features as its water turns blue in winter season and green in summer season.

The addition facilities at lake would also help in attracting tourists from across the region. Shiekh Ejaz also hinted that the lake was also a popular abode of migratory birds.

The feasibility report will be submitted to Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar while Assistant Commissioner Naveel Ahmed will supervise the development work at the site. However, he would be assisted by Saifullah (tourism expert), Mr Saqib (Architect) and TDCP officer Ishar Iqbal and Aasim Raza.