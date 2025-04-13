Piyass International knocks door of IHC against Sheesha cafes allegedly promoting drug use among youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Piyass International, a non-profit organization, by taking a landmark step against the drug menace infiltrating youth circles in the guise of modern leisure, has joined hands with the Crime and Investigative Reporters Association (CIRA) to initiate legal proceedings against the alleged drug mafia operating under the cover of Sheesha cafes throughout the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

This joint initiative, a petition in Islamabad High Court( IHC), marks a rare and bold civil society action in a bid to bring to justice those believed to be engaged in the open violation of Pakistan’s legal and moral codes, particularly targeting the vulnerable youth. The petition has accused the Sheesha cafes of becoming fronts for the distribution of potent narcotics such as ice (crystal meth), marijuana, weed, and cocaine, thereby exacerbating the drug crisis in the Federal capital.

The legal motion being submitted in the IHC is anchored on the precedent established in Supreme Court of Pakistan’s Sou Motu Case No. 11/2006, in which a ruling dated October 19, 2016, unequivocally banned the operation of Sheesha cafes and underscored the state’s responsibility to eliminate drug use in public and private venues. Despite this clear directive, a recent survey conducted jointly by Piyass International and CIRA reveals that such cafes are not only still functioning but are also flagrantly defying the Supreme Court orders, highlighting the “shocking apathy” on the part of the ICT Administration.

Talking to media, Rana Imran Latif, Chairman of both Piyass International and CIRA, and a seasoned journalist voiced deep concern over the local administration's failure to clamp down on what he called "narcotics trade hidden behind trendy smoke lounges." “These cafes have become hubs for dangerous substances such as flavored tobacco has transformed into a market for narcotics destroying our youth and families alike, he added.

”

Rana Latif said his teams have repeatedly brought this issue to the attention of the concerned departmens but no action was taken . “We are now left with no choice but to seek justice through the courts. This is not just a local matter, it’s a national emergency that has international implications, he opined”

Rana said Sheesha cafes have been identified in various UNODC (United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime) reports as potential fronts for illegal drug consumption and distribution. He argued that in countries where governance gaps exist, such entertainment spaces can morph into drug dens.

The anti-drug campaign, spearheaded by Piyass International and CIRA, has received growing support from civil society, legal experts, and public health professionals. Rana Latif confirmed that an actionable framework has been developed in consultation with various organizations and stakeholders to press forward with legal, social, and media measures against this mafia.

“This is not just a legal petition,” Rana said, “it’s a societal movement. We will knock every door, from the courts to Parliament etc. We are ready to face any consequence, but we will not allow the future of our nation to be hijacked by drug cartels operating under the mask of Sheesha cafes.”

The IHC is expected to take up the matter in the coming days, and the petitioners are hopeful for an early hearing. Meanwhile, Piyass International and CIRA have announced plans to launch a public awareness campaign and documentary series exposing the facts behind the rise of drug-linked Sheesha culture in the federal capital.

This legal battle could set a significant precedent for Pakistan’s domestic war on drugs, if the courts and law enforcement choose to act decisively.