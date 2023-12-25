Pizza delivery boy shot dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) A pizza delivery boy was shot dead after minor altercation in the area of Sadar police station.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that Kashif resident of Mansoorabad was working as a pizza delivery boy when he was called by one Rashid for delivering pizza in a house situated at Faisal Town Chak 215/R-B.

When the delivery boy delivered pizza and demanded its price amounting Rs.3500, an altercation occurred between the customer and the pizza boy.

Over this issue, the customer and his accomplices opened fire and seriously injured the delivery boy.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hospital where he breathed his last amid receiving intensive care treatment.

Receiving information, DSP Sadar Rana Waseem Faraz and SHO Sadar police station Aftab Waseem rushed to the spot and dispatched the corpse to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation for arrest of the accused who managed to escape from the scene after firing, spokesman added.