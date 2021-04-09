Pizza delivery man killed during robbery

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :A delivery man of a pizza shop was shot dead over resistance during a robbery in the area of Mansoorabad police station.

A police spokesman said on Friday that Zainul Abideen of Chak No 203-RB Malikpur, was working as a delivery man at a local pizza shop and he was returning home early in the morning after performing his duty when some robbers intercepted him at Malikpur Road near Kashmir Road.

The outlaws snatched motorcycle of the delivery man. When he offered resistance, they opened shot him dead.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the accused.