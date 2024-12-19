PJA Arranges Literary Session With Renowned Poet Iftikhar Arif
Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) Thursday hosted an inspiring literary session titled “Naamwar” (the renowned), featuring the distinguished poet Iftikhar Arif, a recipient of Nishan-e-Imtiaz and Hilal-e-Imtiaz.
PJA Director General Justice (retd) Sardar Ahmad Naeem warmly welcomed Iftikhar Arif and introduced him to the judicial officers currently undergoing training. Highlighting poet's remarkable contributions to urdu literature, Justice Naeem noted his tenure as the former chairman of the Muqtadra Qaumi Zuban, the Pakistan Academy of Letters, and the ECO Cultural Institute.
Justice Naeem elaborated on the session’s objectives, highlighting its aim to foster a deeper understanding of the connection between law and literature.
During the session, Iftikhar Arif underscored the pride Pakistanis should take in their nation’s abundant natural resources and exceptional talent. He encouraged collective effort, dedication, and a commitment to justice as essential pathways to national progress.
Addressing the judicial officers, he stressed the importance of pure intentions, stating that no ambition is unattainable with sincerity and faith. He also highlighted the critical role of judicial officers in upholding social justice and equality, asserting that no society can advance without these foundational principles.
Iftikhar Arif further spoke about the intersection of literature and justice, sharing excerpts of his poetry and Na’at, which were met with great appreciation. Participants expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to engage with the renowned poet, praising the “Naamwar” session as a meaningful initiative linking law and literature. They described it as a valuable experience that helps balance their professional and personal lives.
The session marked a significant milestone in the academy’s efforts to integrate cultural and intellectual enrichment into its training programs.
Recent Stories
PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela Fest” Event
Federal Tax Authority holds second forum to honour its strategic partners
Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others indicted in May 9 GHQ attack ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi branch
MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign 2024
ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liwa International Festival – M ..
Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce ..
Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024
South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI
Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points
ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SHC CJ lays foundation stone of Library in High Court Larkana1 minute ago
-
PJA arranges literary session with renowned poet Iftikhar Arif1 minute ago
-
Health minister highlights role of AI in health at Int’l conference2 minutes ago
-
No compromise on polio issue: DC2 minutes ago
-
SRSO conducts written test for field engineers recruitment2 minutes ago
-
PBC bars PU from new law admissions2 minutes ago
-
Father, uncle awarded life term in Hudood case11 minutes ago
-
Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 laid in Senate11 minutes ago
-
DPO orders tight security on Dec 2511 minutes ago
-
2 bike lifters gangs busted, 11 motorcycles recovered11 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates business exhibition at IM Science11 minutes ago
-
Pollution: number of dry cough patients in hospitals increase11 minutes ago