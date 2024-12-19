PJA arranges literary session with renowned poet Iftikhar Arif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) Thursday hosted an inspiring literary session titled “Naamwar” (the renowned), featuring the distinguished poet Iftikhar Arif, a recipient of Nishan-e-Imtiaz and Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

PJA Director General Justice (retd) Sardar Ahmad Naeem warmly welcomed Iftikhar Arif and introduced him to the judicial officers currently undergoing training. Highlighting poet's remarkable contributions to urdu literature, Justice Naeem noted his tenure as the former chairman of the Muqtadra Qaumi Zuban, the Pakistan Academy of Letters, and the ECO Cultural Institute.

Justice Naeem elaborated on the session’s objectives, highlighting its aim to foster a deeper understanding of the connection between law and literature.

During the session, Iftikhar Arif underscored the pride Pakistanis should take in their nation’s abundant natural resources and exceptional talent. He encouraged collective effort, dedication, and a commitment to justice as essential pathways to national progress.

Addressing the judicial officers, he stressed the importance of pure intentions, stating that no ambition is unattainable with sincerity and faith. He also highlighted the critical role of judicial officers in upholding social justice and equality, asserting that no society can advance without these foundational principles.

Iftikhar Arif further spoke about the intersection of literature and justice, sharing excerpts of his poetry and Na’at, which were met with great appreciation. Participants expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to engage with the renowned poet, praising the “Naamwar” session as a meaningful initiative linking law and literature. They described it as a valuable experience that helps balance their professional and personal lives.

The session marked a significant milestone in the academy’s efforts to integrate cultural and intellectual enrichment into its training programs.