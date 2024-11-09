Open Menu

PJA Concludes Five-day Training On Forensic,medico-legal Skills For Judicial Officers

Published November 09, 2024

PJA concludes five-day training on forensic,medico-legal skills for judicial officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) A five-day training program focused on forensic,medico-legal,post-mortem ,arms and ammunition analysis concluded at the Punjab Judicial academy (PJA) on Saturday.

The program aimed to strengthen the skills and knowledge of Additional District and Session Judges,Senior Civil Judges and Civil Judges for better handling of criminal cases.

The closing session was chaired by PJA Acting Director General,Mr. Muhammad Hafeez Ullah Khan,who emphasized the importance of continuous learning and professional development for judicial officers.

He encouraged participants to apply their newly acquired skills to ensure speedy and high-quality justice for the people of Punjab,emphasizing that litigants are the Primary stakeholders in the justice system.

During the program,participants explored various aspects of forensic analysis,including medico-legal procedures, post-mortem reporting and arms and ammunition analysis.

Field experts delivered lectures and led interactive sessions,offering a comprehensive understanding of the latest techniques and best practices.

Participants expressed appreciation for the Punjab Judicial Academy’s efforts in organizing the training and thanked the administration for providing a supportive learning environment.

