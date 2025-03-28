PJA concludes three training programs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Judicial academy (PJA) has successfully concluded three specialized training programs aimed at enhancing the skills of judicial officers.

The programs included the "Two-Week Performance Evaluation Training Program 2025 for Civil Judges," the "Two-Week Performance Evaluation Training Program 2025 for Senior Civil Judges," and a specialized course titled "Understanding the Concepts of Medico-Legal & Autopsy and Arms & Ammunition."

A closing session was held under the chairmanship of Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem, Director-General of Punjab Judicial Academy, here on Friday.

The event was attended by senior officials, including Hafeez Ullah Khan, Adviser and Director Administration; Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Director Programs; Irum Ayaz, Director Planning and Development; and Senior Instructors Ayesha Khalid and Muhammad Khalid Khan.

During his address, Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem highlighted the importance of ballistics analysis in linking suspects to crimes and the role of toxicology in detecting drugs or poisons in the human body or at crime scenes. He emphasized that forensic expertise is crucial for effective judicial decision-making.

Expressing his hopes for the participants, he stated that this specialized training on performance evaluation will equip judicial officers with the necessary skills to take on their future responsibilities efficiently, especially after promotion to senior judicial ranks.