PJA Concludes Training Course On Forensic Science

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2024 | 09:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) successfully completed another comprehensive training

course on Saturday on analysis of forensic science, medico-legal, post-mortem, arms

and ammunition.

Director General of the Punjab Judicial Academy Justice (retd) Sardar Ahmad Naeem

addressed the closing ceremony and emphasized the importance of confident and fearless

decision making by judicial officers.

The DG PJA said that the training programme had been designed to enhance

knowledge and skills of judicial officers in handling criminal cases involving forensic evidence,

medico-legal issues, post-mortem reports, arms and ammunition training.

The programme covered various aspects of forensic science, including the DNA analysis, fingerprint

analysis, and forensic toxicology.

He also highlighted the academy's commitment to provide modern training courses that cater to the latest requirements.

"The Punjab Judicial Academy is committed to provide ongoing training and education to judicial officers

to enhance their skills and knowledge in dispensing justice", the DG reiterated.

He said the PJA had been conducting various training programmes for judicial officers on different

aspects of law and justice and this series of training programme would continue.

He also distributed certificates amongst the participants.

During the training programme, a literary session namely "Naamwar" (Renowned) was also

organized which was attended by the renowned poet Abbas Tabish who emphasized that literature

teaches humanity.

The course was attended by 30 judicial officers, including additional district and sessions judges,

senior civil judges, and civil judges.

