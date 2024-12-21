PJA Concludes Training On Forensic Sciences For Judicial Officers
Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The Punjab Judicial Academy on Saturday successfully concluded a comprehensive training course focused on forensic sciences, medico-legal practices, post-mortem analysis, and arms and ammunition examination for judicial officers from across the province.
The participants included Additional District and Sessions Judges, Senior Civil Judges, and Civil Judges, highlighting the province-wide representation of the judiciary in the program.
During the closing ceremony, Advisor and Director Admin of the Punjab Judicial Academy, Muhammad Hafeez Ullah Khan, emphasized the critical role of training in empowering judicial officers to deliver justice effectively. He reaffirmed the academy’s commitment to providing quality training tailored to modern requirements and stated that further improvements would be made to address the evolving needs of the judiciary.
"We aim to ensure that judicial officers are equipped to make informed decisions based on merit and justice, thereby strengthening public trust in the judiciary," Mr. Khan remarked.
Certificates were distributed among the attendees by Mr. Hafeez Ullah Khan, who was joined by directors, senior instructors, and officers of the academy during the ceremony.
The training course is part of the Punjab Judicial Academy’s ongoing initiatives to enhance the professional capacity of judicial officers. By offering cutting-edge knowledge and skills, the academy aims to foster a judiciary that is well-versed in addressing complex legal challenges and upholding the principles of justice.
Recent Stories
ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule comes to limelight
Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosni ..
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna
UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..
Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow
UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation
Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan bord ..
Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory for ID cards, B-Form and passpor ..
Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia
Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco
UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germany
Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership in sustainability
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One killed, two injured in clash3 minutes ago
-
PJA concludes training on forensic sciences for judicial officers3 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia warned Germany about attacker's extremist posts3 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits passport office3 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry forecast for Lahore13 minutes ago
-
Minorities are safe, free in Pakistan: Arora13 minutes ago
-
Zero tolerance policy implemented to achieve polio-free Punjab dream: Uzma Kardar13 minutes ago
-
PM orders strict action against tax defaulters, pushes for FBR digitization23 minutes ago
-
IG reviews progress of Safe City Women’s Hostel23 minutes ago
-
Lord Qurban calls on DPM/FM Dar24 minutes ago
-
Forest fire breaks out in Khanaspur Ayubia amid prolonged drought, engulfs nearby areas33 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia warned Germany about attacker's extremist posts33 minutes ago