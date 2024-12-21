PJA concludes training on forensic sciences for judicial officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The Punjab Judicial Academy on Saturday successfully concluded a comprehensive training course focused on forensic sciences, medico-legal practices, post-mortem analysis, and arms and ammunition examination for judicial officers from across the province.

The participants included Additional District and Sessions Judges, Senior Civil Judges, and Civil Judges, highlighting the province-wide representation of the judiciary in the program.

During the closing ceremony, Advisor and Director Admin of the Punjab Judicial Academy, Muhammad Hafeez Ullah Khan, emphasized the critical role of training in empowering judicial officers to deliver justice effectively. He reaffirmed the academy’s commitment to providing quality training tailored to modern requirements and stated that further improvements would be made to address the evolving needs of the judiciary.

"We aim to ensure that judicial officers are equipped to make informed decisions based on merit and justice, thereby strengthening public trust in the judiciary," Mr. Khan remarked.

Certificates were distributed among the attendees by Mr. Hafeez Ullah Khan, who was joined by directors, senior instructors, and officers of the academy during the ceremony.

The training course is part of the Punjab Judicial Academy’s ongoing initiatives to enhance the professional capacity of judicial officers. By offering cutting-edge knowledge and skills, the academy aims to foster a judiciary that is well-versed in addressing complex legal challenges and upholding the principles of justice.