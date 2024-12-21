Open Menu

PJA Concludes Training On Forensic Sciences For Judicial Officers

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 06:00 PM

PJA concludes training on forensic sciences for judicial officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The Punjab Judicial Academy on Saturday successfully concluded a comprehensive training course focused on forensic sciences, medico-legal practices, post-mortem analysis, and arms and ammunition examination for judicial officers from across the province.

The participants included Additional District and Sessions Judges, Senior Civil Judges, and Civil Judges, highlighting the province-wide representation of the judiciary in the program.

During the closing ceremony, Advisor and Director Admin of the Punjab Judicial Academy, Muhammad Hafeez Ullah Khan, emphasized the critical role of training in empowering judicial officers to deliver justice effectively. He reaffirmed the academy’s commitment to providing quality training tailored to modern requirements and stated that further improvements would be made to address the evolving needs of the judiciary.

"We aim to ensure that judicial officers are equipped to make informed decisions based on merit and justice, thereby strengthening public trust in the judiciary," Mr. Khan remarked.

Certificates were distributed among the attendees by Mr. Hafeez Ullah Khan, who was joined by directors, senior instructors, and officers of the academy during the ceremony.

The training course is part of the Punjab Judicial Academy’s ongoing initiatives to enhance the professional capacity of judicial officers. By offering cutting-edge knowledge and skills, the academy aims to foster a judiciary that is well-versed in addressing complex legal challenges and upholding the principles of justice.

Related Topics

Punjab From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule co ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule comes to limelight

18 minutes ago
 Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' ..

Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosni ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights ..

Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna

1 hour ago
 UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual me ..

UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorro ..

Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow

2 hours ago
 UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight cr ..

UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation

2 hours ago
Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infi ..

Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan bord ..

2 hours ago
 Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory fo ..

Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory for ID cards, B-Form and passpor ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairou ..

Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco

Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco

3 hours ago
 UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germa ..

UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germany

3 hours ago
 Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership i ..

Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership in sustainability

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan