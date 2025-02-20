PJA Concludes Training Program For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judges
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 11:01 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Judicial academy (PJA) successfully completed a specialized training course titled "Collaboration on Professional Exchange Training Program" for 37 additional district and sessions judges from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The program, designed to enhance judicial expertise and promote inter-provincial collaboration, featured extensive training sessions conducted by judicial experts. In addition, the guest judges visited the Punjab Forensic Science Authority and Fountain House as part of an informative study tour, followed by a formal dinner.
PJA Director General Justice (Retd.
) Sardar Ahmad Naeem presided over the concluding session. While addressing the participants, he emphasized the importance of knowledge exchange in the judicial system. "Experience sharing between judges of different provinces is crucial for promoting best judicial practices," he remarked.
Zia-ur-Rehman, Dean of Faculty at Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy (KPJA), appreciated the initiative and highlighted the significance of sharing strategies for effective case management. "This collaboration will be instrumental in ensuring the speedy resolution of disputes and improving judicial efficiency in both provinces," he noted.
