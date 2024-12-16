PJA conducts training on financial discipline, criminal forensic for judicial officers

The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) on Monday organized a training course on financial discipline for senior civil judges from across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) on Monday organized a training course on financial discipline for senior civil judges from across the province.

The course was attended by all 110 senior civil judges, who received comprehensive training on financial management and related matters.

The training aimed to equip senior civil judges with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively handle financial matters and make informed decisions. Topics covered included the Punjab Public Finance Management Act 2022, Punjab Treasury Rules, Punjab Finance Rules, and Punjab Delegation of Financial Powers Rules 2016.

Speaking at the inaugural session, PJA Director General Justice (Retd.

) Sardar Ahmad Naeem reaffirmed the academy's commitment to providing high-quality training to judicial officers on diverse subjects, including financial discipline. He emphasized the academy's focus on both theoretical and practical learning, facilitated by renowned experts delivering insightful lectures.

In addition to the course on financial discipline, the Academy has also launched a six-day training course on criminal aspects, including forensic sciences, medico-legal issues, post-mortem analysis, and arms and ammunition. This program is designed for 28 judicial officers, including Additional District and Sessions Judges, Senior Civil Judges, and Civil Judges.