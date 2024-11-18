Open Menu

PJA Conducts Training Program On Forensic Science

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 06:08 PM

PJA conducts training program on forensic science

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Judicial academy (PJA) on Monday launched a six-day training program on forensic science, medico-legal procedures, post-mortem examination, and arms and ammunition analysis for judicial officers.

PJA Director-General Justice (Retd) Sardar Ahmad Naeem addressed the inaugural session, emphasizing that dispensing justice was not merely a job but a sacred trust bestowed by Almighty Allah. He stated that judges who fear Allah Almighty have no fear of any worldly power and can deliver justice without any external pressure. DG Sardar Ahmad Naeem highlighted the importance of post-mortem reports in criminal cases, noting that they are crucial in determining the fate of individuals.

He emphasized that judicial officers must thoroughly understand post-mortem reports and other aspects of criminal cases to ensure justice is served.

The training program will continue for six days, with 30 participants, including additional district and sessions judges, senior civil judges, and civil judges. The PJA's Advisor and Director of Administration, Muhammad Hafeez Ullah Khan, and Director of Research, Bushra Zaman, were also present at the inaugural session.

The PJA is conducting a series of training programs. This training program is part of the PJA's commitment to providing ongoing training and education to judicial officers to enhance their skills and knowledge in dispensing justice.

