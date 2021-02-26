UrduPoint.com
PJA Employee Dismissed For Harassment

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 12:20 AM

PJA employee dismissed for harassment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :On directions of Punjab Judicial academy (PJA) Chairperson / Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, a PJA employee has been dismissed from service after he is found guilty of harassment.

According to a PJA press release issued here on Thursday, Assistant Farman Ali was found guilty of sexual harassment and violation of discipline in an inquiry against him.

A PJA female staff member had complained that Farman Ali not only harassed her but also passed life threats.

More Stories From Pakistan

