PJA Hosts Literary Session With Author, Poet Dr. Aurangzeb Niazi

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 08:11 PM

The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) on Wednesday hosted a literary session titled 'Naamwar' (Renowned), featuring Dr. Aurangzeb Niazi, a distinguished author and poet, as the guest speaker

The event aimed to explore the connection between literature and justice, while emphasising the values of humility and service to humanity.

Justice (retd) Sardar Ahmad Naeem, Director General of the Punjab Judicial Academy, welcomed Dr Niazi and introduced him to the judicial officers currently undergoing training. He informed the participants that Dr. Niazi had received numerous awards for his contributions to eco-criticism and is recognised as a pioneer in the field. He also highlighted the objectives of the session, which sought to foster a deeper understanding of justice through the lens of literature.

In his address, Dr. Aurangzeb Niazi underscored the importance of literature in understanding human nature and the environment. He discussed various facets of literature, including its role in addressing environmental concerns, linguistic studies, and the human condition.

Referring to his personal experiences, Dr. Niazi encouraged perseverance and positive thinking as essential qualities for success. He remarked that while negativity might occasionally yield positive outcomes, true success demands unwavering commitment and determination.

Participants were deeply engaged by Dr. Niazi's philosophical insight and practical experiences. They appreciated the PJA's efforts in organising such a meaningful session. This initiative demonstrated the academy's dedication to fostering a culture of learning and intellectual growth among judicial officers.

The session was attended by officers undergoing pre-service training and participants from the third batch of the forensic sciences training programme. The PJA reaffirmed its commitment to providing continuous training and education to judicial officers, equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary for the effective dispensation of justice.

