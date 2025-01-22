PJA hosts literary session with Dr. Munazza Yaqoob

Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) on Wednesday hosted a literary session titled "Naamwar" featuring Dr. Munazza Yaqoob, a distinguished figure in the field of critical thinking, as the guest of honor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) on Wednesday hosted a literary session titled "Naamwar" featuring Dr. Munazza Yaqoob, a distinguished figure in the field of critical thinking, as the guest of honor.

PJA Director General Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem warmly welcomed the esteemed guest and introduced her to the judicial officers undergoing training. He highlighted Dr. Munazza Yaqoob's expertise in the fields of language, literature, and critical thinking. He advised the judges to seize this valuable opportunity to learn the fundamental concepts of language, literature, and critical thinking from an accomplished teacher like Dr. Munazza Yaqoob, Chair of the Department of English, and Founder of the Critical Thinking Forum at the International Islamic University, Islamabad.

Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem briefed the participants on the objectives and significance of the "Naamwar" session. He emphasized that critical thinking involves analyzing information and forming a judgment, while judgment is the outcome of that process.

He further stated that critical thinking is a key component in making effective decisions and judgments.

Dr. Munazza Yaqoob, in her address to the participants, stressed that human life is too short and that every passing day, even for professionals such as judges, becomes a story. She explained that each day of life represents a new chapter in one's personal story. Therefore, judges should learn the art of balanced and creative thinking, as this skill is essential in resolving complex adjudications.

She advised the judicial officers to give a patient hearing to litigants, emphasizing that fair decisions are impossible without setting aside personal beliefs, attitudes, and preferences, which could otherwise lead to unfair treatment of others.

The "Naamwar" session is part of the academy's efforts to promote literary awareness among judicial officers, recognizing the significance of literature in shaping their perspectives and decision-making processes.