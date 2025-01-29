PJA Hosts Literary Session With Famous Poet Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 09:16 PM
The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) on Wednesday hosted a literary session titled "Naamwar" featuring famous poet and distinguished writer, Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed, as the guest of honor
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Punjab Judicial academy (PJA) on Wednesday hosted a literary session titled "Naamwar" featuring famous poet and distinguished writer, Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed, as the guest of honor.
PJA Director General Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem cordially welcomed the eminent guest and introduced her to the judicial officers undergoing training. He highlighted Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed's achievements in both urdu and Punjabi languages and literature. He advised the judges never to miss the opportunity of learning about the relationship between art and their legal profession from a great teacher and scholar like Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed.
The director general briefed the participants on the objectives and significance of this "Naamwar" session. He emphasized that literature is considered essential for the legal profession because it helps develop critical thinking skills, understand human behavior, and provides a deeper context for interpreting legal issues.
Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed, in her address to the participants, emphasized that although humans have different personalities, they share many common instincts, including happiness, anger, jealousy, and hatred. She gave the example of jealousy as a significant cause of crimes, even violent crimes like homicides. Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed advised the judicial officers that the study of contemporary literature is necessary for their successful professional careers.
The "Naamwar" session is part of the Punjab Judicial Academy's efforts to promote literary awareness among judicial officers, recognizing the significance of literature in shaping their perspectives and decision-making processes.
Recent Stories
Chinese New Year to bring rapid progress, prosperity to China: Mohsin Naqvi
PJA hosts literary session with famous poet Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed
Hyderabad: Capacity Building Workshop Held for Journalists
Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated on Feb 4
Court convicts accused in rape-cum-murder of minor girl
SECP investigates cases for insider trading, market manipulation cases
Robber injured in police encounter
UoT holds 4th Board of Studies meeting
SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF 2025
Punjab govt acquires 200 ICU ventilators for teaching hospitals
PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 20
Additional IGP visits NKATI, discusses law and order with business community
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chinese New Year to bring rapid progress, prosperity to China: Mohsin Naqvi1 minute ago
-
PJA hosts literary session with famous poet Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed1 minute ago
-
Hyderabad: Capacity Building Workshop Held for Journalists1 minute ago
-
Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated on Feb 45 minutes ago
-
Court convicts accused in rape-cum-murder of minor girl5 minutes ago
-
Robber injured in police encounter5 minutes ago
-
UoT holds 4th Board of Studies meeting5 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt acquires 200 ICU ventilators for teaching hospitals10 minutes ago
-
PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 2035 minutes ago
-
Additional IGP visits NKATI, discusses law and order with business community10 minutes ago
-
Gas bowser blast victims get compensation cheques10 minutes ago
-
Amb. Saima highlights stronger Pak-Senegal bilateral ties10 minutes ago