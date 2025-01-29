Open Menu

PJA Hosts Literary Session With Famous Poet Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 09:16 PM

PJA hosts literary session with famous poet Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed

The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) on Wednesday hosted a literary session titled "Naamwar" featuring famous poet and distinguished writer, Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed, as the guest of honor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Punjab Judicial academy (PJA) on Wednesday hosted a literary session titled "Naamwar" featuring famous poet and distinguished writer, Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed, as the guest of honor.

PJA Director General Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem cordially welcomed the eminent guest and introduced her to the judicial officers undergoing training. He highlighted Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed's achievements in both urdu and Punjabi languages and literature. He advised the judges never to miss the opportunity of learning about the relationship between art and their legal profession from a great teacher and scholar like Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed.

The director general briefed the participants on the objectives and significance of this "Naamwar" session. He emphasized that literature is considered essential for the legal profession because it helps develop critical thinking skills, understand human behavior, and provides a deeper context for interpreting legal issues.

Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed, in her address to the participants, emphasized that although humans have different personalities, they share many common instincts, including happiness, anger, jealousy, and hatred. She gave the example of jealousy as a significant cause of crimes, even violent crimes like homicides. Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed advised the judicial officers that the study of contemporary literature is necessary for their successful professional careers.

The "Naamwar" session is part of the Punjab Judicial Academy's efforts to promote literary awareness among judicial officers, recognizing the significance of literature in shaping their perspectives and decision-making processes.

Recent Stories

Chinese New Year to bring rapid progress, prosperi ..

Chinese New Year to bring rapid progress, prosperity to China: Mohsin Naqvi

1 minute ago
 PJA hosts literary session with famous poet Prof. ..

PJA hosts literary session with famous poet Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed

1 minute ago
 Hyderabad: Capacity Building Workshop Held for Jou ..

Hyderabad: Capacity Building Workshop Held for Journalists

1 minute ago
 Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated ..

Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated on Feb 4

5 minutes ago
 Court convicts accused in rape-cum-murder of minor ..

Court convicts accused in rape-cum-murder of minor girl

5 minutes ago
 SECP investigates cases for insider trading, marke ..

SECP investigates cases for insider trading, market manipulation cases

5 minutes ago
Robber injured in police encounter

Robber injured in police encounter

5 minutes ago
 UoT holds 4th Board of Studies meeting

UoT holds 4th Board of Studies meeting

5 minutes ago
 SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF ..

SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF 2025

47 minutes ago
 Punjab govt acquires 200 ICU ventilators for teach ..

Punjab govt acquires 200 ICU ventilators for teaching hospitals

10 minutes ago
 PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma til ..

PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 20

35 minutes ago
 Additional IGP visits NKATI, discusses law and ord ..

Additional IGP visits NKATI, discusses law and order with business community

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan