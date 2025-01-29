PJA hosts literary session with famous poet Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed

The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) on Wednesday hosted a literary session titled "Naamwar" featuring famous poet and distinguished writer, Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed, as the guest of honor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Punjab Judicial academy (PJA) on Wednesday hosted a literary session titled "Naamwar" featuring famous poet and distinguished writer, Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed, as the guest of honor.

PJA Director General Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem cordially welcomed the eminent guest and introduced her to the judicial officers undergoing training. He highlighted Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed's achievements in both urdu and Punjabi languages and literature. He advised the judges never to miss the opportunity of learning about the relationship between art and their legal profession from a great teacher and scholar like Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed.

The director general briefed the participants on the objectives and significance of this "Naamwar" session. He emphasized that literature is considered essential for the legal profession because it helps develop critical thinking skills, understand human behavior, and provides a deeper context for interpreting legal issues.

Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed, in her address to the participants, emphasized that although humans have different personalities, they share many common instincts, including happiness, anger, jealousy, and hatred. She gave the example of jealousy as a significant cause of crimes, even violent crimes like homicides. Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed advised the judicial officers that the study of contemporary literature is necessary for their successful professional careers.

The "Naamwar" session is part of the Punjab Judicial Academy's efforts to promote literary awareness among judicial officers, recognizing the significance of literature in shaping their perspectives and decision-making processes.