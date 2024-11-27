PJA hosts literary session with Poet Hussain Majrooh

The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) on Wednesday hosted a literary session on the theme "Naamwar" (Renowned), featuring the esteemed poet Hussain Majrooh as the guest of honor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) on Wednesday hosted a literary session on the theme "Naamwar" (Renowned), featuring the esteemed poet Hussain Majrooh as the guest of honor.

The session aimed to explore the intersection of literature and justice, emphasizing the values of humility and service to humanity.

PJA Director General Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem welcomed the distinguished guest and introduced him to the judicial officers undergoing training. He highlighted the objectives and significance of the literary session, organized to foster a deeper understanding of the synergy between justice and literature.

In his address, Hussain Majrooh emphasized that serving humanity and upholding justice are among the highest forms of worship.

He encouraged participants to develop an appreciation for literature, which, he believes, nurtures humility and empathy - qualities essential for judges to make informed and just decisions. He also highlighted how literature aids judges in understanding human nature, enhancing their compassion and wisdom in rendering judgments.

The participants were captivated by Hussain Majrooh's poetry and insights. They commended the PJA's initiative to host literary sessions, recognizing it as a testament to the academy's commitment to promoting a culture of learning and intellectual exploration among judicial officers.