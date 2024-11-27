Open Menu

PJA Hosts Literary Session With Poet Hussain Majrooh

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 10:23 PM

PJA hosts literary session with Poet Hussain Majrooh

The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) on Wednesday hosted a literary session on the theme "Naamwar" (Renowned), featuring the esteemed poet Hussain Majrooh as the guest of honor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) on Wednesday hosted a literary session on the theme "Naamwar" (Renowned), featuring the esteemed poet Hussain Majrooh as the guest of honor.

The session aimed to explore the intersection of literature and justice, emphasizing the values of humility and service to humanity.

PJA Director General Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem welcomed the distinguished guest and introduced him to the judicial officers undergoing training. He highlighted the objectives and significance of the literary session, organized to foster a deeper understanding of the synergy between justice and literature.

In his address, Hussain Majrooh emphasized that serving humanity and upholding justice are among the highest forms of worship.

He encouraged participants to develop an appreciation for literature, which, he believes, nurtures humility and empathy - qualities essential for judges to make informed and just decisions. He also highlighted how literature aids judges in understanding human nature, enhancing their compassion and wisdom in rendering judgments.

The participants were captivated by Hussain Majrooh's poetry and insights. They commended the PJA's initiative to host literary sessions, recognizing it as a testament to the academy's commitment to promoting a culture of learning and intellectual exploration among judicial officers.

Related Topics

AIDS Punjab

Recent Stories

Cold and dry weather to persist in most parts of c ..

Cold and dry weather to persist in most parts of country:PMD

5 minutes ago
 Aimal Wali Khan criticizes PTI leadership for expl ..

Aimal Wali Khan criticizes PTI leadership for exploiting workers

5 minutes ago
 Chairman PCP condemns attack on media houses, jour ..

Chairman PCP condemns attack on media houses, journalists by PTI protesters

14 minutes ago
 KPK Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan

KPK Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan

15 minutes ago
 Sarfraz Bugti reveals establishment of Balochistan ..

Sarfraz Bugti reveals establishment of Balochistan Bank, provision of all facili ..

16 minutes ago
 Scooters to be given to female students of univers ..

Scooters to be given to female students of universities: CM Bugti

18 minutes ago
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandap ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur presides over meeting on Ku ..

18 minutes ago
 KMC building converted on solar energy, Mayor hint ..

KMC building converted on solar energy, Mayor hints more AE projects

18 minutes ago
 AGTL partners with Punjab government on green trac ..

AGTL partners with Punjab government on green tractor scheme

18 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes no ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of firing on students of ..

9 minutes ago
 Bugti directs to complete appointments’ process ..

Bugti directs to complete appointments’ process on merit

9 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal criticizes CM KP for violating laws th ..

Ahsan Iqbal criticizes CM KP for violating laws through official machinery

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan