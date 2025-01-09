Open Menu

PJA Hosts Literary Session With Renowned Poet, Novelist Ghulam Hussain

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2025 | 11:30 PM

The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) on Thursday hosted an inspiring literary session titled “Naamwar” (The Renowned), featuring the distinguished Urdu and Punjabi poet, writer, and novelist Ghulam Hussain

PJA Director General, Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem, welcomed the esteemed guest and introduced him to the under-training judicial officers. He also briefed the participants on the objectives and significance of this series of literary “Naamwar” sessions.

In his concluding remarks, the director general said that while a person can acquire wealth, fame, and respect through inheritance, knowledge is bestowed only upon those who are chosen by Almighty Allah.

Addressing the participants, Ghulam Hussain pointed out that literature reflects society and highlights its strengths and weaknesses, enabling us to identify and address social ills. He stressed that studying literature is essential, especially for judges, as it helps them understand human nature and social injustices. He advised judicial officers to study literature more extensively, as it would enable them to comprehend people's attitudes, temperaments, and regional backgrounds—an essential aspect of delivering complete justice.

In the end, the participants praised Ghulam Hussain's thought-provoking discussion and appreciated the opportunity to engage in a meaningful conversation with him.

